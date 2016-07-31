Colts' top draft pick leaves practice early with injury

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts rookie center Ryan Kelly missed the end of practice Sunday because of a left shoulder injury.

The first-round pick from Alabama sat out roughly the final half of the nearly three-hour long workout at Anderson University.

Coach Chuck Pagano did not speak with reporters after practice but a team spokesman said the injury is not believed to be serious and that Pagano would address the injury Monday morning.

Kelly is expected to be a key component in providing better protection for quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed nine games last season with injuries.

The Colts have only held two practices in pads.

Indy also signed tight end Konrad Reuland and waived tight end Nick Truesdell.

