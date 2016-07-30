Tuscaloosa city councilors vote to annex land for proposed groce - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa city councilors vote to annex land for proposed grocery store

It sounds like a new grocery store is on its way to the Tuscaloosa area.

The city council voted to annex nearly six acres at the corner of Highway 69 South and Patriot Parkway to make room for a possible Walmart Neighborhood Market, at least, that’s what the developers are proposing.

Right now, Patriot Parkway is privately owned. The city is in talks to buy it to help with the market's development.

If that plan goes through, developers have agreed to repay the city for as much land as they use.

