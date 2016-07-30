Tuscaloosa city councilors vote to annex land for proposed grocery store

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

It sounds like a new grocery store is on its way to the Tuscaloosa area.

The city council voted to annex nearly six acres at the corner of Highway 69 South and Patriot Parkway to make room for a possible Walmart Neighborhood Market, at least, that’s what the developers are proposing.

Right now, Patriot Parkway is privately owned. The city is in talks to buy it to help with the market's development.

If that plan goes through, developers have agreed to repay the city for as much land as they use.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.