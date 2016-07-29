Email Hannah Ward

Hannah Ward is a nightside reporter for WBRC FOX6 News. You can catch her on WBRC FOX6 News at 9 and 10 Monday through Friday. She joined the WBRC FOX6 news team in July of 2016.

She graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in telecommunication and film and started her career with several internships while in school in Tuscaloosa including WVUA-TV, T-Town TV, and WHNT News 19 in Huntsville.

Shortly after college graduation, Hannah moved home to North Alabama to start her broadcast career. In Huntsville, Alabama she worked as a reporter/producer at WHNT News 19, a CBS affiliate. While in Huntsville, Hannah covered a variety of news stories that included the shooting attack on military recruiting centers in Chattanooga, winter weather coverage that impacted the entire metro area, and the Discovery Middle School shooting trial, and much more. Hannah was recognized by the Alabama Associated Press for her coverage on Christmas Day flooding that impacted several areas in North Alabama. For that coverage, she received an award in the “Best Spot News Story” category.

After two years at WHNT, Hannah and her husband decided to make the move to Birmingham to further both of their careers. Hannah was very pleased to accept a position at WBRC FOX6.

In her spare time, Hannah enjoys any and all outdoor activities. Hanging out with her friends and big family as much as possible. Hannah and her husband love spending time with their yellow lab Charlie. Some of Hannah’s hobbies include cooking, running, scuba diving, and arts and crafts.

If you have a story idea or a news tip, send it her way. Hannah loves getting involved with the community that surrounds her and connecting with WBRC FOX6 viewers. She has a true passion for telling stories and would be honored to help WBRC viewers in any way she can.