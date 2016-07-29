We'll have the latest developments at 7 a.m. about a deadly shooting involving San Diego officers

Good Friday morning! Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

Authorities say one officer has died after a shooting in a San Diego neighborhood that injured one other officer, and a suspect is reportedly in custody.

Hillary Clinton officially accepts the Democratic Party's nomination to be the first female President of the United States. We are following more reaction and picking out the more memorable moments from her speech.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is looking for volunteers to be a part of a mock disaster.

