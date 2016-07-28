Is Alabama ready for a lottery? Clare discusses the possibility at 5 a.m.

Good morning! Here are some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on Good Day Alabama:

We'll have more reaction to the Governor Robert Bentley's change of heart on opening discussion of lottery proposals.

We'll also highlight some of the memorable moments during last night's speeches at the Democratic National Convention.

Police in Los Angeles are trying to find the woman who they say plowed a car into this home. One person was killed and eight others in injured. Police say the people inside were holding Bible study at the time of the crash.

