Two injured in Birmingham double shooting

Breaking this morning, two people were injured in a double shooting on Birmingham's southside.

We'll have more reaction to the Governor Robert Bentley's change of heart on opening discussion of lottery proposals.



We'll also highlight some of the more memorable moments during last night's speeches at the Democratic National Convention.



Police in Los Angeles are trying to find the woman who they say plowed a car into this home. One person was killed and eight others in injured.

Police say the people inside were holding Bible study at the time of the crash.



In the 7-9 a.m. hours,



We talk with Rep. Terri Sewell for her take on the Democratic National Convention. She is in Philadelphia this week for all the action.



Be sure you take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday. We check out some of the most popular items to save on and a few that you might forget!



UAB's Tim Alexander continues his quest to walk in time to lead UAB's football team out of the tunnel when the football program returns. He joins us with a look at his progress to learn to walk again.



Need some help getting your garage organized? Are you one of those who can't even park your car inside the garage? We show you some ideas in Our House.



Plus, Jill is in to tell you if your neighborhood will get rain this afternoon.