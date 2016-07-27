Hillary makes history; Trump denies Russia allegations - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hillary makes history; Trump denies Russia allegations

Hillary Clinton (Source: WBRC video) Hillary Clinton (Source: WBRC video)

Good morning!  Here are just a few of the stories we are talking about this morning on Good Day Alabama:

We'll look ahead to the DNC tonight and bring you some of the more poignant moments from last night's speeches and protests.

Donald Trump reacts to allegations that Russia is trying to help him win the presidency.

Jill is in for Mickey and she's talking about more rain chances for your neighborhood.  She'll tell you when to expect it,

Also the story of a couple in Florida that encounters an escaped convict at their hunting cabin.

In the 7-9 a.m. hours, 

Jeh Jeh hits the water to show us some safe ways to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors this summer! 

Our veterinarian joins us to take your questions about your pets! 

And we take you to the Birmingham Zoo to meet a tiger.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

    •   
