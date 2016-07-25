DNC began today in Philadelphia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

DNC began today in Philadelphia

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

Remember when we thought the Democratic National Convention was going to be the more peaceful of the two conventions? Monday isn’t starting out that way and Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama are yet to speak tonight. We’ll have our John Huddleston in the election center monitoring the speeches and protests and bringing you just the highlights starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9. Plus, our Ryan Nobles is live from the convention floor new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10.

We’re about 2-3 weeks away from school starting back in Alabama, and school districts across the state this year have to start off with a new suicide prevention plan in place to be more proactive in identifying and counseling students who may be in danger of taking their own lives. Sherea Harris tonight is talking to the state lawmaker who sponsored the bill, and the father of Jason Flatt, the young man for whom this law is named.

What in the world is causing that awful stink, I mean literally, in Homewood? New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10 we’re at the city council meeting where city leaders have to decide if they’re willing to pony up to find out.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

