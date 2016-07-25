DNC began today in Philadelphia

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

Remember when we thought the Democratic National Convention was going to be the more peaceful of the two conventions? Monday isn’t starting out that way and Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama are yet to speak tonight. We’ll have our John Huddleston in the election center monitoring the speeches and protests and bringing you just the highlights starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9. Plus, our Ryan Nobles is live from the convention floor new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10.



We’re about 2-3 weeks away from school starting back in Alabama, and school districts across the state this year have to start off with a new suicide prevention plan in place to be more proactive in identifying and counseling students who may be in danger of taking their own lives. Sherea Harris tonight is talking to the state lawmaker who sponsored the bill, and the father of Jason Flatt, the young man for whom this law is named.



What in the world is causing that awful stink, I mean literally, in Homewood? New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10 we’re at the city council meeting where city leaders have to decide if they’re willing to pony up to find out.

