Good Day Alabama: July 25, 2016

BBB: SURVEY SCAMS - The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to use caution when coming across online surveys that promise free prizes or gifts. A scam involving a voucher for a free ticket to Six Flags is the most recent in a long line of online survey scams. The scams works when you receive an email or see a social media post urging you to claim a free voucher or gift card. The form is actually a phishing scam that requests personal or banking and credit card information. In some cases, the link may download malware to your computer to steal your passwords and critical information. With many businesses offering discounts in exchange for customer feedback, it can be hard to tell a real offer from a fake one. Here are some pointers.

- Watch out for look-alike URLs. Scammers pick URLs that look similar to those of legitimate sites.

- Look for typos, strange phrasing and bad grammar. Scammers can easily copy a brand's logo and email format, but awkward wording and poor grammar are typically a giveaway that the message is a scam.

- Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.

- Pushes you to act immediately: Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have had time to think. Always be wary of emails urging you to act immediately or face a consequence.

- Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses give away big prizes just for answering a few questions.

For more information, visit www.bbb.org.

ASK THE GARDENER - Sandra Reaves of Josie Gladys Gardens took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at www.Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens.

BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS - Sarah talked with Superintendent Dr. Kelley Castlin Gacutan about heading back to school for the new year. She encourages parents to register now and to make sure their children show up on day one when school starts August 8th. You can register your students online at www.bhamcityschools.org. Parents are invited to help spruce up the exteriors of all the Birmingham schools this Saturday from 8am until 12pm. Register online at www.handsonbirmingham.org. There will be a special called board meeting tomorrow at 5pm at Parker High School in the auditorium to discuss after school programs. Parents and community members are invited to give input.

