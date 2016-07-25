City, community leaders to meet about Kingston fire station demolition; Clare has more at 7 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Clare is live at 7 a.m. more on a meeting between Kingston community members and city leaders on the demolition of its empty fire station.

At least two are dead and more than 15 were injured in a shooting at a Florida nightclub that was hosting a teen night.

DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz resigned just the day before the kickoff of the party’s national convention in Philadelphia. Her resignation comes after 20,000 confidential party emails leaked with some appearing to show favoritism for presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.