We'll have the latest developments on a deadly FL nightclub shooting at 5 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Breaking overnight, at least two are dead and more than 15 were injured in a shooting at a Florida nightclub that was hosting a teen night. We will have the latest developments on this story at 5 a.m.

Could trash not being picked up in Fairfield pose a health risk? Clare Huddleston has the answer at 5.

DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz resigned just the day before the kickoff of the party’s national convention in Philadelphia.  Her resignation comes after 20,000 confidential party emails leaked with some appearing to show favoritism for presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

