Hillary Clinton selects Democratic VP running mate

Hillary Clinton selects Democratic VP running mate

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom.

Who’s with her? I mean literally, who’s traveling with Hillary Clinton tonight to campaign as her new vice presidential running mate tomorrow in Florida? We just got the announcement in that she has selected Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. We will have some quick reaction/analysis tonight starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9.

We’re also staked out in downtown Birmingham where part of I-20/59 through downtown towards Malfunction Junction is shut down or reduced to one lane from tonight through Sunday for major pothole repairs (on a bridge that won’t even exist in two more years). Our John Huddleston is live starting at 9 with a live look at how traffic’s managing this and easy ways for you to avoid any hang-ups over the weekend.

