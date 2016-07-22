Toddler left in hot car 'fighting for her life'

The child was found in a car on 1st Avenue North and 24th Street South. Source: Matt Kennedy/WBRC

A child is fighting for her life after being left in a hot car yesterday in Birmingham. The father of the 14-month-old told officers that he forgot she was in the car. The child is in very critical condition at Children's of Alabama.

A heat advisory in effect as the feels like temperatures will reach triple digits. Take precautions to stay hydrated. Jill says a better chance of rain is coming next week to start cooling us off.

If you need it...Gadsden's offering some places to cool off from the heat today and Saturday.

The Etowah County EMA says cooling centers are available at the Gadsden Public Library, The Salvation Army and four city community centers. We have more details about those centers in the Seen on TV section of our news app.

Donald Trump officially accepted the GOP’s nomination for president on the last night of the 2016 Republic National Convention. He was preceded by a rousing speech from his daughter Ivanka, who introduced her father. At 7:30 this morning, our political analysts will weigh in on the Republican National Convention. Did the Trump Campaign unify the party, plus the highs and low points you are talking about?

Meanwhile, Alabama gets more federal funding to fight the Zika Virus HERE. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention awarded our state a $977,000 grant. This is in addition to the $25 million awarded on July first. In addition to the Zika funding, Alabama will receive an additional $2.1 million through the 2016 fiscal year. There are 11 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Alabama --- all are travel related.

So many stories to share on Good Day Alabama this morning including outrage from New York. A man was arrest for holding an elderly military veteran captive for years while the suspect stole his pension checks.

Plus, the city of Birmingham considering contracting with goats to clear overgrown vacant lots.

