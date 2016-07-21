No injuries in Fultondale house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No injuries in Fultondale house fire

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC) (Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

There are no reported injuries after a house fire along the Birmingham-Fultondale city line

The fire happened near Pine Hill Road and Church Lane.

Fultondale and Center Point fire crews responded to the scene.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause.

