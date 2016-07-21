Good Day Alabama: July 21, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

ART ON THE ROCKS - Ronda joins us from the Birmingham Museum of Art to get the scoop on tomorrow night's Art on the Rocks. The BMA is excited to host The Lonely Biscuits on the main stage, with an opening performance by Blue Healer, both from Nashville, Tennessee. One is an indie alternative band known for its mix of garage rock infused with 90s east coast vibes, while the other describes its sound as "pop with teeth." Both will have you on your feet all night long. The goal of Art On The Rocks is to blend the best of Birmingham culture - music, performances, food, and more - with the beautiful Museum environment. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for members. For more information, visit http://artsbma.org

TERRI SEWELL - Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosts the Project R.E.A.D.Y. initiative today. She teamed up with Lawson State Community College for a Workforce Training Seminar. It is today from 9am until 12:30pm at the A.G. Gaston Building at Lawson State Community College (3060 Wilson Road, S.W., Birmingham, AL 35221). Admission is free. And save the date for the 5th Annual Congressional Job Fair on Thursday, August 11th from 10am-2pm at the BJCC North/South Exhibit Halls (2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd North, Birmingham, AL 35203). Admission is also free. For more information on either event, contact the Birmingham district office at (205)254-1960.

HEALTH DEPT IMMUNIZATIONS - National Immunization Awareness Month -NIAM- is an annual observance held in August to highlight the importance of vaccination for people of all ages. NIAM was established to encourage people of all ages to make sure they are up to date on the vaccines recommended for them. Vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect infants, children and teens from 16 potentially harmful diseases. Vaccine-preventable diseases can be very serious, may require hospitalization, or even be deadly - especially in infants and young children. We don't vaccinate just to protect our children. We also vaccinate to protect our grandchildren and their grandchildren. With one disease, smallpox, we "stopped the leak" in the boat by eradicating the disease. Our children don't have to get smallpox shots any more because the disease no longer exists. If we keep vaccinating now, parents in the future may be able to trust that a disease like meningitis won't infect, cripple, or kill children. Vaccinations are one of the best ways to put an end to the serious effects of certain diseases.

Immunization Clinics run Monday through Friday from 8am until 3pm on August 1st through 12th at Central Health Center - 1400 6th Ave. S., Eastern Health Center - 601 West Blvd., Morris Health Center - 586 Morris Majestic Rd., and Western Health Center - 631 Bessemer Super Hwy. All students must have a current CERTIFICATE OF IMMUNIZATION to register for school. The Health Department will accept the following insurance plans United Health Care, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and All Kids. Students with no insurance are eligible to receive shots through the Vaccines for Children Program at JCDH and may be seen on a sliding fee scale. Those with other insurance plans should visit their Private Health Care Provider. Contact your local health department for more information. Parents/Guardians should bring the following items parent's id, child's social security number, child's current certificate of immunization or shot record, and insurance card. For more information about immunizations, please call 205-558-2138 or visit www.jcdh.org and click on "Immunizations."

OUR HOUSE - Janice talked with Amanda LeBlanc with The Amanda's about Pinterest projects - which ones are worth doing and which ones are not. She showed us a few options and ideas for organizing your keys, necklaces, office supplies, and crafts. For more ideas, visit theamandas.com

PET OF THE WEEK - Deborah Morris from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. Her name is Elsa. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org

HOOVER DAD BRIGADE - Join the Hoover Dad Brigade this Saturday. Breakfast is at 6:45am - provided by Chick-fil-a. Gather at the Home Depot at the Galleria in Hoover. Then groups of dads will head out to different Hoover schools to work from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

HIGH MUSEUM OF ART - Considering a summer/fall road trip? Check out Atlanta's High Museum of Art! Some of the current exhibits include:

• The Rise of Sneaker Culture includes 155 pairs of sneakers and follows the evolution of the sneaker from its origins in the mid-19th century to its role in the present day as a status symbol of urban culture and marker of masculine identity. Originating at the Bata Shoe Museum, the exhibition features works from the archives of manufacturers such as Adidas, Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok as well as private collectors such as hip-hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, sneaker guru Bobbito Garcia, and Dee Wells of Obsessive Sneaker Disorder.

• Walker Evans: Depth of Field is one the most thorough examinations ever presented of the documentary photographer Walker Evans and the most comprehensive Evans retrospective to be mounted in Southeastern United States. "Depth of Field" will feature more than 120 black-and-white and color prints from the 1920s through the 1970s, including the artist's iconic work made in the South during the Great Depression—work that would help forge what we now refer to as documentary photography.

• I See A Story: The Art of Eric Carle explores the art of Eric Carle, whose picture books for young children, including such familiar favorites as "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and "The Grouchy Ladybug" are beloved classics. The High is the sole venue for this retrospective, which features more than 80 collages from 16 of Carle's most popular books that span his 50-year career.

• Vik Muniz examines the full breadth of this contemporary photographer's career and features more than 120 photographs. Renowned for creating what he calls "photographic delusions," Muniz works with a dizzying array of unconventional materials—including sugar, tomato sauce, diamonds, magazine clippings, chocolate syrup, dust and junk—to painstakingly design narrative subjects before recording them with his camera.

• Tiovivo: Whimsical Sculptures by Jaime Hayon is the third in a series of large-scale interactive installations on the High's outdoor piazza. Hayon - Spanish, born 1974- has created a site-specific work that features four wooden sculptures in the familiar shapes of animals or objects, such as a pig or a bell, which inspire playfulness and joy. Each whimsical structure features a colorful pattern, ranging from polka dots to stripes, and sets of stairs and slides with openings specifically sized for children that encourage guests to interact with the sculptures

• A Cut Above: Wood Sculpture from the Gordon W. Bailey Collection celebrates an important gift of 47 artworks from collector, scholar and advocate Gordon W. Bailey. This gift adds particular strength to the Museum's holdings of American contemporary art and works created by African American, Southern and self-taught artists.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, we wrap up the Republican National Convention and talk with some political experts and analysts to break it down. The next "Star Trek" films hits the big screen and we get the first review! And we check out the other new movies hitting the big screen! Jill hangs out with Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo! And we have live music in the studio to kick off your weekend! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!