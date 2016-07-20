Alabama officers say support has been 'overwhelming' after Dallas, Baton Rouge shootings

Troopers thank two young girls for bringing them cookies. (Source: ALEA)

Citizens cross Alabama are showing appreciation for their police officers and state troopers.

Ordinary people have approached officers or dropped by the police station in growing numbers since the killing of eight officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the support has been "overwhelming."

Other departments have lost count of the treats, notes and handshakes offered in support.

Wednesday in Alabaster, some ALEA state troopers say it made their day when several children approached them and thanked them for their hard work. Two of the girls even shared some cookies with the men.

Gardendale police have been diligent in thanking everyone who has offered their support.

While the Alabama State Capitol is lit up blue for the week, Morgan Downs of Cullman shared a photo of her own "blue" street. Neighbors took the time to install blue bulbs on their porch to symbolize their support for law enforcement.

And in Moody, viewer Sumerlynn Jackson posted a photo of her young son Cooper praying for his father, who is a police officer. Jackson says her husband has worked with the Moody police department for three years.

We asked her if she had a message for others following the tragedies in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

"Just to pray for our officers! Pray they come home safe. They sacrifice so much and when one hurts we all hurt," she said. "We have to come together as a community and show our support for everything they do!"

The brothers of Alpha Tau Omega at UAB decided to surprise their UAB police officers with lunch:

Whether these acts of kindness were spur of the moment or planned out, it's clear officers appreciate the gestures.

A family wanted to say thank you by dropping off goody bags with personal hand written notes. BPD says thank you. pic.twitter.com/NsHpo9hEaI — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) July 12, 2016

A church showed their appreciation with this special message board:

Related

Tuscaloosa Co. community shows support for law enforcement officers

Actions like Dothan boy's officer fist bumps, hugs playing out across US

Shooting of Dallas officers spurs acts of kindness to police

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.