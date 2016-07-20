Community, police relations meeting in Ensley gets heated; Ronda has more at 5 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Ronda Robinson has more on a heated emergency meeting on improving community and police relations.

Today marks day three of the Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump officially secured the presidential nomination. We’ll give you a look at what happened last night and what to expect today.

We’ll also have a traffic alert for you. This weekend, exits and lanes near Malfunction Junction will be closed. We’ll tell you everything you need to know in the 5 a.m. hour.

