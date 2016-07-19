Birmingham Public Library to host Intro to Pokemon Go workshop

The phenomenally successful U.S. launch of Nintendo’s Pokemon Go has become a global craze.

Pokemon Go users are getting out of the house and roaming the streets to capture, train and battle Pokemon characters using their mobile phones.

If you are a novice player or interested in learning some tips and tricks, the Central Library in downtown Birmingham is hosting a free “Intro to Pokemon Go” workshop this Saturday, July 23.

The workshop will be held in the Story Castle on the second floor located at 2100 Park Place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

In the one-hour workshop, users will be given a basic overview of the app, take a Poke-walk in Linn Park, pick up Poke-stops, check out a Poke-gym and catch Pokemon in their natural environments.

“As our world gets caught up in the Poke-craze, we are noticing more and more people walking out into traffic, invading private property, and even driving while hunting Pokemon,” said organizer Jennifer Hancock. “The worst of it is that none of those things are even effective means to playing the game. As a service to our community, we hope to teach the way the game was meant to be played and support the positive aspects of the game.”

All workshop attendees will need to bring their own iPhone or Android device and be prepared to walk around outside.

For more information, visit www.bplonline.org.

