3 Alabama cities top the most stressed list

3 Alabama cities top the most stressed list

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
BIRMINGHAM, AL

The state of Alabama and our magnificent cities often make an appearance in many listicles – those widely popular articles in list form that rank anything from the “Best places to eat in Alabama” to the “Worst places to live in Alabama.”

Stress. It is the latest topic where Alabamians rank high compared to the other 49 states.

Stress affects more than 100 million Americans and costs society over $300 billion in yearly health expenditures, so how does the Heart of Dixie rank in terms of our stress levels?

Data provided by the personal-finance website, WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis to determine 2016's most and least stressed cities in America.

Three cities in Alabama topped the list. Mobile is the second most stressed city, followed by Birmingham and not too far behind is Montgomery.   

Most Stressed Cities                    

  1. Detroit, MI
  2. Mobile, AL
  3. Birmingham, AL
  4. Memphis, TN
  5. Cleveland, OH
  6. Shreveport, LA
  7. Columbus, GA
  8. New Orleans, LA
  9. Newark, NJ
  10. Montgomery, AL

Least Stressed Cities

  1. San Diego, CA
  2. Sioux Falls, SD
  3. Overland Park, KS
  4. Plano, TX
  5. San Francisco, CA
  6. San Jose, CA
  7. Madison, WI
  8. Honolulu, HI
  9. Irvine, CA
  10. Fremont, CA

According to WalletHub, analysts compared 150 cities across 27 key metrics. The data set ranges from average work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates. 

How are you planning on combatting your stress level?

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

