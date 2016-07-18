GOP Convention kicked off today in Cleveland - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re watching the first night of the GOP Convention in Cleveland (inside and outside the arena) and Sen. Jeff Sessions who is expected to speak around 9 p.m.

We’re also staked out at a Fairfield City Council meeting tonight where Fairfield’s FOP president is set to ask the city government for help for the police department. Officers are out patrolling the streets, but wondering if their paychecks will clear at the end of the week.

New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, our Sherea Harris is talking to the wife of a Birmingham police officer about what it’s like to send her husband to work everyday, given the violence against law enforcement we’ve witnessed in the last two weeks.

