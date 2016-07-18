Does the Baton Rouge shooter have AL ties? Terri Brewer is live at 5 a.m. with more

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

The man identified as the shooter who killed three Baton Rouge police officers may have ties to the Tuscaloosa area. Terri Brewer is live at 5 a.m.

We’ll also give you the latest developments out of Baton Rouge.

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his newly announced running mate appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday to discuss how they’re plans as the GOP ticket.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.