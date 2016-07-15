Several expected to oppose parole for 16th St. church bomber - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Several expected to oppose parole for 16th St. church bomber

Thomas Blanton, seen in an interview with WBRC in 2005 from St. Clair Correctional. Source: WBRC video Thomas Blanton, seen in an interview with WBRC in 2005 from St. Clair Correctional. Source: WBRC video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Several people are planning to attend a parole hearing for convicted 16th Street Baptist Church bomber Thomas Blanton.

In 1963, the bomb went off at the church, killing four little girls, Denise McNair, Cynthia Morris Wesley, Carole Robertson and Addie Mae Collins.

It now appears a growing number of people will speak out against paroling the only man still alive convicted of that horrible crime.

"This is obviously one of the biggest cases to ever be prosecuted in Jefferson County. Really, one of the biggest cases to be prosecuted in the country," Jefferson County District Attorney Brandon Falls said.  

Falls plans to attend the parole hearing. The 86-year-old is serving a life term. Falls plans to be there to oppose letting Blanton out of prison.

"Keep him in prison, that's as simple as it is. He's not served his debt to society at this point. We want him to remain in prison," Falls said.    

Sarah Rudolph, the sister of victim Addie May Collins, survived the church bombing and also plans to attend the parole hearing. 

The parole hearing is set for Aug. 3. Many believe it will be doubtful Blanton will be paroled.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

