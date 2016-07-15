You might be a Southerner: Sat on ice cream freezer

If you ever sat on a hand cranked ice cream freezer on the Fourth of July, you might be a Southerner.



As a child it was my job to stabilize the old wooden ice cream maker by sitting on it while someone else turned the squeaky handle that kept the container spinning in the salted ice. It was a cold seat. But as the ice cream began to freeze and the crank became harder to turn, I figured sitting was the better job.

On the Fourth of July we always make peach ice cream with sweet peaches straight out of Chilton County. This year we'll do it again but we'll be using a fancy smancy new fangled electric ice cream maker.

I'm sure the ice cream will be just as sweet but not nearly as sweet as my memories of that cold seat on a hot July day.

What are your homemade ice cream memories?

