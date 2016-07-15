You might be a Southerner: Excuse me to mannequin

If you have ever said "excuse me" to a mannequin, you might be a Southerner.



While shopping in a busy department store and being pushed into a fellow shopper, a Southerner will immediately say "excuse me" before realizing the offended party is only a snooty mannequin.

During the holidays some might even say "Merry Christmas" to a glassy-eyed poser. True Southern charm is what happens next. The most genteel among us will chuckle at our own silliness, pat the plastic model on the back and say, "Bless your heart, have a nice day."



How many mannequins have you politely bumped into?

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.