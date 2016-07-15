If you ever tumped over a glass of milk, you might be a Southerner.
Tump. It's a delightful verb usually associated with a spill or a tumble. Perfect for describing whatever happened to Humpty Dumpty. Clearly he tumped over.
Other examples: Don't go too fast or you'll tump out of that little red wagon. A dump truck will lose its load if it tumps over on the interstate. Bless your heart, if the preacher goes too long you might tump over in the pew.
Have you ever tumped over?
