You might be a Southerner: Buggy

If you call a grocery cart a buggy, you might be a Southerner.



While shopping at Piggly Wiggly it's considered polite to let a fellow shopper with a few things in their buggy go in front of you and your buggy at the check out line if your buggy is so full it just might tump over. (The use of the word "tump" is also a hint. More on that later.)



What's your favorite buggy technique: push, pull or ride?

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.