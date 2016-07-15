You might be a Southerner: Seersucker - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

You might be a Southerner: Seersucker

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

If you have already worn your seersucker suit this week, you might be a Southerner.

Seersucker is pronounced se-uh-suck-ah with a long slow drawl denoting the heat that calls for nothing less than a cool suit that is impossible to press.
 
How many seersuckers do you have in your closet?

