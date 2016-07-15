If you have already worn your seersucker suit this week, you might be a Southerner.
Seersucker is pronounced se-uh-suck-ah with a long slow drawl denoting the heat that calls for nothing less than a cool suit that is impossible to press.
How many seersuckers do you have in your closet?
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.