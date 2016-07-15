You might be a Southerner: Tea

If sweet or unsweet is the only description you need for tea, you might be a Southerner.
Chamomile, green, oolong and hot have nothing to do with the kind of Southern tea poured over crushed ice in a tall glass that sweats with condensation in the middle of June as you hold it to your forehead just before you take a long sip that turns the whole world into a nice cool breeze. Ahhhh.
How do you like your tea?
