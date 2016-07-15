You might be a Southerner: Tea - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

You might be a Southerner: Tea

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

If sweet or unsweet is the only description you need for tea, you might be a Southerner. 

Chamomile, green, oolong and hot have nothing to do with the kind of Southern tea poured over crushed ice in a tall glass that sweats with condensation in the middle of June as you hold it to your forehead just before you take a long sip that turns the whole world into a nice cool breeze. Ahhhh.

How do you like your tea? 

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly