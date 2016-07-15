You might be a Southerner: Grits

Y'all know we are peculiar. The fact we are Southerners makes us that way and I love it.
Let's have some fun filling in the blank. If you ______, you might be a Southerner. My thanks to comedian Jeff Foxworthy for the inspiration.
Here's an easy one. If you consider grits a major food group, you might be a Southerner. You can have grits with butter, grits with cheese, grits with ham, grits with bacon, grits with eggs, grits with mushrooms, grits with a little sugar, grits with a little cinnamon, grits with gravy, grits with... well, grits with just about anything.
How do you like your grits?
