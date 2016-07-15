Karle's Korner: Ding! Rush Propst is back

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

He's controversial, he's competitive, he's successful and he's back in Hoover this weekend.

Former Hoover High School football coach Rush Propst is leading his Colquitt County (GA) Packers into the USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship Tournament.

Propst has received some good news, as he's been taken off suspension by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. The reason for the suspension? Propst head-butted one of his players last fall in a state playoff game (the player did have a helmet on, Propst did not).



So what's the rub with this man who won five state championships while at Hoover and turned in a record of 110-16 during his tenure? He's been in Moultrie, Georgia coaching a Colquitt County team that lies in the highest state classification. And man, has he had success! Since arriving in Moultrie some nine years ago, Propst's teams have accomplished the following:

Seven straight years of playing either in the state semi-final or state championship game

A current 30-game win streak

State champions the last two years

One national championship

Forty-two college signees over the last two years

Ninety-six college signees over the last eight years

But isn't this man a bit of a loose cannon? Propst's life has certainly read like a script from a reality show (oh yeah, he's been there, done that), but the coach tells me, "Believe it or not, I've tried to tone it down a bit. This recent episode with the suspension was very stressful on my family, and most importantly it put the great kids of Moultrie in a tough situation. It's time for me to let the powers-that-be make the decisions and for me to coach football. These kids deserve more than that." Wow, what took him so long? That's the kind of philosophy the fine folks from Hoover and Moultrie have been waiting to hear!

Propst went on to say how appreciative he is of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission for giving him a reprimand and taking him off that suspension. Now he will be able to coach his Packers to a hopeful third straight state title. "I'm a coach", Propst told me, "And thanks to the Commission, I can go back to doing what I do best."

And Propst's health? Now 57, the coach tells me that after a throat cancer battle in 2011, he feels better than ever. "I was lucky to be at UAB to receive robotic surgery that year, followed by radiation. I weighed 250 pounds back then and now weigh about 195. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life."



So go ahead and love him or go ahead and hate him, but "The Visor" is back. His position of head coach as well as his health have been restored, and at last his family life is his new normal. Oh, he still has a temper, but after sounding truly remorseful for the head-butting incident, he's ready to coach his team. When if comes to Rush Propst, someone will always have an opinion. But what matters most to him? Coaching. And come this fall once football begins? Ding! Rush Propst may just win another championship.



