Death toll climbs to 84 in Nice attack

A terrorist attack in Nice, France.  A man driving a semi-truck plowed through a large crowd gathered to watch fireworks for Bastille Day celebrations.   Over 80 people confirmed dead, including two Americans.  We will bring you new information on the attack as we get it. 

A judiciary committee will hire special counsel to look into the process of impeachment for Governor Robert Bentley.  This comes after we broke the news yesterday that a grand jury has been empaneled and has begun questioning several people who worked for Governor Bentley and we understand the focus of the questions are about the governor.

Tim Tebow is responding to rumors that he will speak at the Republican National Convention.  

Mickey says we could see more storms this afternoon, but he's looking at new data that might be more encouraging for nothing strong. 

Also in the 7-9 a.m. portions, a former state representative joins us to discuss the grand jury probe into the governor,

Also, comedian Arnez J will join us for some laughs.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

