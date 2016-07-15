Death toll climbs to 84 in Nice attack

Good Friday morning to you! Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:



A terrorist attack in Nice, France. A man driving a semi-truck plowed through a large crowd gathered to watch fireworks for Bastille Day celebrations. Over 80 people confirmed dead, including two Americans. We will bring you new information on the attack as we get it.



A judiciary committee will hire special counsel to look into the process of impeachment for Governor Robert Bentley. This comes after we broke the news yesterday that a grand jury has been empaneled and has begun questioning several people who worked for Governor Bentley and we understand the focus of the questions are about the governor.



Tim Tebow is responding to rumors that he will speak at the Republican National Convention.



Mickey says we could see more storms this afternoon, but he's looking at new data that might be more encouraging for nothing strong.



Also in the 7-9 a.m. portions, a former state representative joins us to discuss the grand jury probe into the governor,



Also, comedian Arnez J will join us for some laughs.

