AL House Judiciary Committee to meet today on Gov. Bentley impeachment investigation; Clare has more at 5 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

The Alabama House Judiciary Committee is expected to meet today to hire special counsel to look into the impeachment of Gov. Robert Bentley. Yesterday, we told you that a grand jury had begun interviewing several people in relation to the proceedings. Clare will be live at 5 a.m. with more.

The death toll in a deadly truck attack in Nice, France is now at 84. Two Americans were among those killed when a semi-truck plowed through a crowd that was celebrating Bastille Day.

The last surviving bomber of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church is expected to get a parole hearing next month. Thomas Blanton was sentenced to life in 2001 in the infamous explosion that killed four girls in 1963.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.