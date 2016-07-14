Good Day Alabama: July 14, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

FINEBAUM ON SEC MEDIA DAYS: SEC network host Paul Finebaum joined us by phone to discuss SEC Media Days, specifically his heated exchange with Alabama Coach Nick Saban during Wednesday's session.

DR. F: Dr. Wayne Fleisig, a psychologist with Children's of Alabama, joined us to discuss problem-solving skills and how to improve them.

JEH JEH LIVE: Red Mountain Theatre Company presents "The Little Mermaid." In this musical adaptation of Disney's 1989 film, a curious young mermaid falls for a handsome human prince and agrees to a dangerous bargain with a powerful sea witch in exchange for legs and a chance to live with the prince on land. The show is family-friendly and rated G. Performances run through July 31st. Shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday begin at 7:30pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Beginning July 19th, catch shows also on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm. All performances will be at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at the Alabama School of Fine Arts - 800 19th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Ticket prices begin at $30. For tickets or more information, call 205-324-2424 or visit http://redmountaintheatre.org/our-season/disney_little_mermaid/.

MOUNTAIN BROOK AT DCI: Jason Smith, band director at Mountain Brook High School, joined us with details on the upcoming Drum Corps International show! Tickets are still available for the July 28 event. To order tickets, visit DCI.org , or purchase tickets at the gate.

TITO JACKSON: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson's new single, "Get It Baby," sits high on the Billboard charts. and his album, "Tito Time," is due this fall! Jackson joined us in the studio to talk about both. For more information, visit www.TitoJackson.com.

PET OF THE WEEK: Daniel Martin with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit gbhs.org.