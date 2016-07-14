Will Muschamp makes SEC Media Days debut as South Carolina's new head coach

South Carolina's Will Muschamp made his SEC Media Days debut as the Gamecocks new head coach on Thursday. Muschamp took over the program in December after former head coach Steve Spurrier resigned.

Muschamp along with players Deebo Samuel, Marquavius Lewis, and Mason Zandi spoke to the media on Thursday.

Muschamp was the head coach at Florida from 2011-2014 before joining Auburn's staff as the defensive coordinator in 2015.

"Gus and I have a great relationship and I really appreciate him giving me an opportunity. That was my third stint at Auburn. As excited as my family was to move to Columbia, South Carolina, we were extremely disappointed to leave Auburn, Alabama," said Muschamp.

South Carolina returns four starters on offense, and six on defense. "I've been really pleased with the reception of our players. Any time there's change or coaching changes, and those things happen, there's resistance. We've had very little. Our guys have really bought into what we're doing," Muschamp added.

South Carolina will open the season on September 1, 2016, at Vanderbilt.

