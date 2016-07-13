NEW INFO: Woman killed, son severely injured in McCalla wreck

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck in the 7300 block Old Tuscaloosa Highway.

Deputies responded around 2 p.m. and say that a woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Her son was a passenger in the vehicle and deputies say he suffered severe injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control and when the vehicle left the road, it struck a utility pole.

"This will be hard on this little boy and other loved ones. Our hearts and prayers are with them," Chief Deputy Randy Christian said.

Deputies are withholding identification while they notify family.

