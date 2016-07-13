Bielema brings out the laughs at SEC Media Days

Nick Saban brought out all the fans, but Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema brought out all the laughs on day three of SEC Media Days.

The Razorbacks coach was fun and engaging, but he thinks a lot of his team this year.

Arkansas won 6 of its last 7 games in 2015, so they're hoping to carry that momentum over into this season.

They lose starting quarterback Brandon Allen, but they have another Allen ready to take over under center.

"We have a nice little convenient thing called his little brother who is going to take his spot. He was raised in the same home, same set of parents, everything the same. They are different cats,", Bielema said.

The schedule doesn't do them any favors. The Razorbacks start off with Louisiana Tech, a team that won 10 games a year ago. Then they travel to TCU. "One hell of an idea," Bielema says. "I see coach Patterson once a year on a Nike trip. That's good enough for me. I don't really want to play him."

