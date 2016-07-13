Tanika, born January 2002, is a vibrant, sweet young girl with a beautiful smile. She enjoys playing with dolls and riding her bike. She also enjoys playing video games and going to the movies. Tanika likes to dress up and paint her nails. She spends time at Girls Inc. because she likes the activities at the center. Some of her favorite activities are swimming, arts and crafts, barbecuing, and eating.

She does exceptionally well academically. If asked what subject she dislikes, she would answer by saying math although she makes her highest grades in that subject. She participates in her school’s gifted program which she enjoys. Tanika is a goal-oriented child, who is already planning to become a pediatric nurse when she grows up because she wants to help children.

Tanika would benefit most in a home where she was an only child. She needs a loving family that is willing and committed to continuing her therapeutic treatment for addressing her troubled past.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.