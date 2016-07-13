Good Day Alabama: July 13, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE: Jeh Jeh joined us live from Tabernacle of Praise Ministries in Centerpoint for the Dr. Dorinda Clark Cole's Singers & Musicians Arts Conference. This is a three-day event located at 3025 Wood Dr NE, Center Point, AL 35215. The dates are July 13 thru 15.

For more information, you can call (205) 853-3933. or log on to www.nationalsmac.com.

4-H MUD RUN: Leslie Moore Goins, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Colbert and Franklin Counties, joined us with the scoop on 4-H Mud Run. The 5K mud obstacle course raises money for 4-H programming throughout the state. The 4-H Mud Run will be Saturday, August 13 at the Stoney Lonesome OHV Park, 10075 AL-69, Bremen AL 35033. The race begins at 8:30am. Stoney Lonesome OHV Park is the first public OHV park of its kind in Alabama. To register for the race, visit http://www.active.com/breman-al/other-endurance/alabama-4-h-mud-run-2016?int.

ASK THE DOCTOR: Dr. Richard Vest with the Birmingham Heat Clinic joins us to discuss Arrhythmias. He also takes viewer questions about heart health. Heart disease can be caused by electrical abnormalities - arrhythmias-abnormal heart rhythms, circulatory abnormalities - coronary artery disease-blockages in arteries, or structural abnormalities - weakness in the heart such as cardiomyopathy or abnormal heart valves.

GOOD DAY GARDENING: Bethany O'Rear, Regional Extension Agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, discussed the importance of protecting pollinators in your garden.