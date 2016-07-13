Alabama highlights day three of SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Nick Saban along with players Eddie Jackson, O.J. Howard, and Jonathan Allen interviewed with the media Wednesday morning at SEC Media Days in Hoover.

Saban enters his tenth season as head coach for the Tide, where he has won four national titles.

Alabama returns six on offense and five on defense, and this is the third year Alabama will have a new quarterback under center.

"For the third year in a row, I'm standing up here talking about somebody's going to be a new quarterback for us. Somebody's got to win that job. Somebody's got to win the team. You know, that has not necessarily happened yet and, you know, I'm not going to sit up here and sort of try to, you know -- I don't know the right word, but give you some statistics on who's winning the race and how the race is going and who's ahead, are they on the back stretch or in the final turn. That's something that's going to happen probably in fall camp. I hope in fall camp," said Saban.

Alabama will open the season on September 3 against USC in Dallas, Texas.

