Search still on for suspects who stole guns from Tuscaloosa store

Right now, five or six men are on the loose with stolen guns in Tuscaloosa. This morning, police are trying to track them down.

Sadly today, three of the five officers killed last Thursday in Dallas will be laid to rest. Also, still trending this morning, the President's speech at a memorial service in Dallas. We'll share more emotional moments.



We'll have a live report from SEC Media Days where Nick Saban is scheduled to meet the media today.

In East Alabama, bats are causing problems at Hobson City Hall. Yes, the flying kind!

Great Britain will usher in a new Prime Minister as David Cameron officially tenders his resignation to the Queen today. The first female prime minister since Margaret Thatcher will take over. We'll tell you more about her.



And, the American League wins the All-Star Game. That gives the A.L. pennant winner, home-field advantage in the playoffs.



It'll feel a little cooler when you go outside this morning, but Mickey will tell you when it's going to heat up and if the afternoon thunderstorms will continue.

