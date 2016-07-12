Texas A&M makes fifth trip to SEC Media Days

After joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012, Texas A&M has made a home in the SEC making its fifth trip to Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday.

Kevin Sumlin enters his fifth year as head coach. The Aggies are coming off an 8-5 record that included two consecutive losses to end the season.

“It’s not like anybody is trying to let it get bad. We’re going against great competition every week. We just try to recover from a loss or try to stand up and get back on your feet. Get onto the next scheme and prepare for the next team. Whatever happens, happens and we’re not really worried about the last loss and how it affected us. We just got knocked down a couple of times and just have to keep working for the next game,” said Defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

Sumlin and the Aggies were in the spotlight last December when the Aggies’ top two quarterbacks left the program. Since then, Trevor Knight, a transfer from Oklahoma, will take the reigns under center. “Greatest teacher is experience. Some of that gunslinger cost him his job. When you get a guy who understands his strengths and weakness. If he can look in the mirror and ask how can I get better. There was no greater teacher than losing his opportunity at Oklahoma. Because of that, he's a mature enough guy that he's looking to get better in communication because of he he's gone through,” Sumlin said.

The Aggies will return six on offense, and six on defense this season.

