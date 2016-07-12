Mississippi State looking to capture lightning in a bottle

Dan Mullen has certainly seen the ups and downs of being head coach at Mississippi State.

Less than two years removed as the number one ranked team in college football during the 2014 season, the Bulldogs are looking to capture lightning in a bottle once again.

The Bulldogs have won 19 football games over the past two seasons. For State, that is something to be celebrated.

However, the quarterback during that time Dak Prescott is gone and Mullen needs to find a replacement if the Bulldogs are going to continue to have success.

"We need a guy to step up and take control of the offense and be the leader of this team," Mullen said during day two of Media Days in Hoover. "I like where we are as a program. We have instilled winning as the norm and we have to continue to grow and win."

Mississippi State players and coaches know it won't be easy playing in the big bad western division of the SEC.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.