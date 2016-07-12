Georgia's Kirby Smart excited about first SEC Media Days as head coach

First year head coach Kirby Smart along with three players interviewed with hundreds of media members on Tuesday at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

Smart enters his first year as the Bulldogs head coach. Smart spent the past nine years at Alabama coaching the Tide's defense as a coordinator and assistant. The 1998 Georgia alum addressed the adjustment from being an assistant to a head coach.

"It's different. I've had a good trainer as in Nick, it's been an adjustment. There's not many good jobs out there, but I got one, and I'm excited about it," Smart said.

Smart considers his team relatively young, but believes they have a lot of talent. "We are a relatively young team. There's no job safe. We want the competition at every position," Smart added.

Players Jeb Blazevich, Brandon Kublanow, and Dominick Sanders also interviewed with the media.

