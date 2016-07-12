Bush Middle renovations may be on hold; Ronda is live 7 a.m. wit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WakeUp

Bush Middle renovations may be on hold; Ronda is live 7 a.m. with more

Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Renovations scheduled for Bush Middle School may now be on hold and some parents are asking why. Ronda Robinson will have answers at 7 a.m.

Right now, an investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a Michigan Courthouse.An inmate in custody opened fire on four people after stealing an officer's gun outside of a holding cell

It was Auburn's turn as SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover.  We'll hear from the Tigers this morning,

Giancarlo Stanton wins the Home Run Derby.  The Major League All-Star Game is tonight on WBRC/FOX6!

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly