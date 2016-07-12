Bush Middle schools renovations may be on hold

Some of the stories we are covering for you this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Renovations scheduled for Bush Middle School may be on hold. Birmingham City Schools superintendent says the project would deplete the system's capital funding.

We are hearing more emotional reaction from Dallas after the killing of five police officers,



Right now, an investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a Michigan Courthouse. An inmate in custody opened fire on four people after stealing an officer's gun outside of a holding cell



It was Auburn's turn as SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover. We'll hear from the Tigers this morning,



Giancarlo Stanton wins the Home Run Derby. The Major League All-Star Game is tonight on WBRC/Fox6!



In the 7-9 a.m. hour,



We'll talk with a marine biology expert to try to get an explanation on why dead bull sharks are washing up on the shores of Mobile Bay!



Sadly, a divorce is a reality for some married couples. Our financial expert is looking at your options if divorce is something you are considering.



And, our diet and nutrition expert is looking something new from the FDA to help you better understand and process the new labels coming out.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.