Hueytown police chief talks with citizens following last week's violence

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

Hueytown police chief answers questions from citizens

I’m encouraged to see a lot of new dialogue opening up between police and sheriff’s departments and the communities they serve. This comes after the tragic violence we saw throughout last week. Tonight in Hueytown, Police Chief Chuck Hagler is talking with and answering questions from the folks he’s sworn to protect. Our John Huddleston’s there starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9.

6-year-old fighting terminal cancer wants to be firefighter

And new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, our Sherea Harris with a can’t-miss story about a 6-year-old fighting terminal cancer who’s always wanted to be a firefighter. Tonight he’s getting his wish in Center Point and we’re there for the ridealong.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

