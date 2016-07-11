Vandy looking to get out of the cellar in 2016

Vanderbilt won four games in 2015, but in 2016 the Commodores are optimistic of winning six and becoming bowl eligible.

Before everyone starts to laugh, consider this: Under third year head coach Derek Mason, the Commodores have seen moderate growth.

Granted, getting two more wins will not be easy.

“Our guys are seeing what we are trying to build and while the improvement has been slow, we as coaches can see it, and think this season we can win enough to reach the postseason. That’s the goal, that’s what we want,” said Mason during the first day of SEC Media Days.

The Commodores will have to build some momentum early and it begins with a huge conference game at home on a Thursday night against South Carolina on September 1. If Vandy gets that one, six victories just might happen in 2016.

