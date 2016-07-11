Malzahn: 'I expect us to win and we will win'

A lot has changed in three seasons for Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

On the brink of a national title in his first season, the Tigers followed up with eight and seven win seasons: Not exactly what Auburn fans or Malzahn envisioned after that memorable first year.

"There is pressure," Malzahn said during SEC Media Days on Monday. "I put more on myself to have success than anyone, so I expect us to win and we will win," he said.

Auburn opens up the season at home on September 3 against Clemson.

Heading to SEC Media Days with three of our team leaders. War Eagle! #SECMD16 pic.twitter.com/OtRpWDXSoZ — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) July 11, 2016

