JeffCo educator facing student sex charges due in court today; Clare has more at 7 a.m.

A Jefferson County educator facing student sex and child pornography charges is expected in court this morning. Clare Huddleston will be live at 7 a.m. with more information on the case.

We’ll have the latest on the ambush in Dallas that left five police officers dead. We’ll hear from a woman who was injured and learn more about the suspect who carried out the attack.

We’ll also get an update from Baton Rouge where police say 160 people were arrested at protests following the officer-involved shooting death of Alton Sterling and another police shooting in Minnesota last week.

Terri Brewer will be live at 7:30 a.m. with more on the massive sewage spill in Northport.

