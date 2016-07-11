Dallas woman injured in ambush speaks out at 5 a.m. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WakeUp

Dallas woman injured in ambush speaks out at 5 a.m.

DALLAS, TX (WBRC) -

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

We’ll have the latest on the ambush in Dallas that left five police officers dead at 5 a.m. We’ll hear from a woman who was injured and learn more about the suspect who carried out the attack.

We’ll also get an update from Baton Rouge where police say 160 people were arrested at protests following the officer-involved shooting death of Alton Sterling and another police shooting in Minnesota last week.

Locally, Clare Huddleston will talk to UAB police about training the force is doing against racial profiling at 5:22 a.m.

